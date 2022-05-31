PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – High living costs are prompting many families to put their summer plans on ice.

But a Luzerne County ice cream shop is attempting to freeze the effects of inflation for its customers.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Shop in Plains Township is making a sweet deal with patrons. As a way to give back to those who helped keep the store ‘scooping’ during the pandemic, the owner promises to keep prices low amid inflation.

Every season is ice cream season at Handel’s. But this summer, the small business that serves sweet treats year-round is trying to stay cool under inflation-imposed pressure.

“All of our costs of goods have gone up, it’s hard to get some of our products, so like everybody else, we’re feeling it,” said Andrea Briggs, the owner of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Shop.

Despite these struggles, Briggs isn’t raising prices at her shop. She wants families to have a sweet experience and not have to worry about affording ice cream.

“We want to be the happiness apart of people’s lives, and we want people to make memories here. And if that means we do not raise our prices and we don’t take the extra money home to help us pay for things, that’s totally fine,” said Briggs.

Marissa Colon stopped by Handel’s Tuesday afternoon.

“I got a ‘Butterfinger Hurricane.’ It’s just like a milkshake,” said Colon.

She appreciates Briggs’ decision as high living costs are scorching many plans to soak up the summer.

“Nobody wants to worry about money. Everybody wants to go on vacation, they want to have cookouts, but it’s like everybody has to take a pause, and prioritize. And unfortunately, the fun stuff is not at the top of the list,” said Colon.

“Everything’s really pricey. So, it’s nice to find a place that you can get good quality, for a decent price,” added Colon.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Shop is celebrating its two-year anniversary in June. It’s open everyday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.