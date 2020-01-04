Swearing-in ceremony held at Monroe County Courthouse

(WBRE/WYOU) — Another swearing-in ceremony was held late Friday afternoon at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Ken Morris took the oath as the new sheriff after Todd Martin decided not to run again after six terms. A new majority commissioner board was among those being sworn in.

Sharon Laverdure took the seat from incumbent Republican Charlie Garris in the fall. She will serve with incumbent John Christy as the Democrats take control for the first time in eight years.

“I’m very honored! Very excited but very honored to give back to the community and continue the work that I started. You’re catching me at an emotional time and caught off-guard but it’s just how much I care about Monroe County and that’s why we’re here,” Laverdure said.

After the county row offices were sworn in, school directors, council members and township supervisors from across the county also took the oath of office.