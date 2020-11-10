SWAT team responds, scene cleared after nearly five hours

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A purported domestic incident resulted in nearly five hours of an active scene with a number of local authorities responding to a home on the Lackawanna and Susquehanna county line.

Gibson and Greenfield police, including the SWAT team, responded to the home Tuesday evening where police say a man with mental health issues was escalating the situation.

Police called in mental health experts to talk with the individual. They say he eventually calmed down and police did not have to take action. The man had a warrant for his arrest for missing a court appearance but it is unclear if that is related to the Tuesday evening incident.

The person involved was in the home with his family at the time.

The scene is no longer active.