Susquehanna Nuclear to test emergency notification sirens Thursday

SALEM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Thursday, Susquehanna Nuclear will be testing sirens that are part of Susquehanna Steam Electric Station’s Emergency Notification System.

Starting at 11 AM Thursday, all sirens within a 10-mile radius of SSES will sound in a steady tone for approximately three minutes.

“We test sirens periodically, with a full-scale test conducted annually, to ensure that the Station’s Emergency Notification System is working properly,” said James Gorman, Manager, Security and Emergency Planning. “The sirens are an important part of our Emergency Notification System, signaling the public to tune in to local Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television stations for information and instructions.”

After the sirens sound, local EAS radio and television stations will carry a message about the test. Emergency notification features on mobile devices also may be activated during this test.

No public action is required during this test.