Susquehanna Depot Welcomes Everyone to “Hometown Days”

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) One small town in Susquehanna County pulls the whole community together to raise money for the town and keep it growing.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead, takes us to her hometown for Hometown Days!

Susquehanna Depot was once a prosperous train town. Today, like many small towns in America they struggle to keep that prosperity.

“It’s kind of like a bedroom community but yet we want to bring in other businesses to fill up our main street again,” said Pam Hennessey, Events Committee Susquehanna Community Development Association

The community spirit of those who live in the area is still alive and well.

“This is where we live, it’s our home. And we’re just trying to make everything better,” added Kimberly Tuttle, Member Susquehanna Fire Department

For 15 years Susquehanna Depot has put on Hometown Days. There’s plenty of fun and games and 5k, but with a number of organizations involved, the main goal is to raise funds so the town can thrive.

“Hometown Days is a big fundraiser for a big part of our community. Multiple different organizations use this as there biggest fundraiser of the year including the fire department,” added Tuttle.

It’s an opportunity for the whole town to get together and for some to come home again.

“It also brings back people into our community that grew up and left and some of them who have made their way and have given back to us so that helps the community also,” added Hennessey.

Hometown Days is fun for all ages.

“The rides are awesome and the games are really fun,” exclaimed Molly Griga.

“It’s nice to see everyone, they have super cool rides, and a lot of good food,” added Maxx Kelly, Susquehanna.

“Something to look forward to every year” noted Kathy Grausgruber who is the Dan Wolfe Memorial 5k Promoter

Hometown Days kick off tonight at 6 p.m. With the carnival and runs through Saturday.

*****HOMETOWN DAYS SCHEDULE*****

Susquehanna Hometown Days

Downtown, Erie Blvd.

July 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st

Carnival provided by SwikaS Amusements

WEDNESDAY — July 18th — One Price Wristbands

Live Music By “Brass Majors” 6:30 PM

THURSDAY — July 19th — One Price Wristbands

Live Music by “She’s a Spy”–8:00 PM

Susquehanna Idol Contest –Single Act –Ages 10-18

Sign -up at 5:45 PM–1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes awarded

Live Broadcast by Cool 106.7

FRIDAY — July 20th

Live Music by “The Look” 7:00 PM

Parade at 6:30 PM

Line-up at 6:00 PM–Susquehanna Community High School

Trophies awarded to Fire Departments

Monetary Awards to floats and walking groups

1st place — $100.00–2nd place — $50.00 –3rd place — $25.00

SATURDAY — July 21st

9:00 AM–5K RUN/WALK

Register at 7:00 AM–Starts at the Susquehanna Community

High School–$200.00 each for top male & female,18 categories to win,

50 blues stone rail car trophies, music, free raffles and hospitality tables.

Carnival Matinee at 3:00 PM

$20.00 Wristbands for the day.

Live Music by “Outcold” — 7:00 PM

FIREWORKS –Sponsored by Ron and Carol Dubas of Schneider’s Market.