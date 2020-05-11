Susquehanna County officials call on Wolf to reopen

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Susquehanna County officials are asking Governor Tom Wolf to be more transparent and open their county.

Officials say the county has had zero cases in the last 14 days. They believe Gov. Wolf is not looking at the facts.

State reps and county commissioners believe business owners and residents can follow CDC guidelines while opening the economy to put people back to work.

They are asking for the county be placed in the yellow phase.

The county will continue to comply with the Governor’s order. They want to open the county legally so it does not hurt businesses even more if they open and are fined or licenses get taken away.

Last week county commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Wolf on how the county will operate if the county gets moved to the yellow.

Susquehanna County will remain in the red phase until the Governor changes that.