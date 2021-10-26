Susquehanna County hit-and-run victim’s family seeks justice

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heartache and grief continue for a family from Susquehanna County.

Their teenaged loved one, Jeremy Clark, was killed in a hit-and-run this weekend. And now a memorial is beginning to grow as people pay their respects.

Eyewitness News spoke with his family about their devastating loss and a chilling parallel to the fate of Jeremy’s dad.

State police came to Jeremy Clark’s home in Vandling around 10:30 Saturday morning to deliver the news. 17-year-old Jeremy was found dead, killed in a hit-and-run just four miles up the road. His family is devastated.

“I immediately fell to the ground crying,” Jeremy’s sister, Karlie said.

“I find it really hard to wrap my thoughts around it. It doesn’t seem real,” Jeremy’s mother, Cassandra said.

According to PSP Gibson, troopers responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on SR 171 in Clifford Township, Susquehanna County at 3:15 a.m. Saturday. They say Jeremy was laying in the roadway.

Troopers identified the suspected vehicle and driver, but they’ve yet to release any more information. Jeremy’s family tells us he was walking home from a party at Elk Mountain with a friend.

“All we do know is, from the coroner, he was not hit by a car, he was run over, and the driver left the scene of the accident and then came back,” Jeremy’s grandmother, Tabatha Rettberg said.

Jeremy had just gotten his permit, he was working at a pizza shop and getting ready to graduate high school.

“He was very outgoing, he was loving, very family oriented. He was a very good big brother to his sisters, always watching out for them,” Cassandra said.

The circumstances surrounding Jeremy’s death are disturbing for many reasons.

“My heart is completely broken. Not only was he badly hurt, but he was left there on the side of the road close to where his father was killed as well,” Tabatha said.

Jeremy’s father was killed in a crash on the same road, less than a mile away. It was a Saturday in October of 2010. Jeremy’s family says the road needs more light, and people need to slow down. Most of all, the family needs answers.

“They’re not going to be able to start to heal until they find out what happened and justice is served,” Jeremy’s aunt, Christina Ranallo said.

“I don’t know why somebody would do that. This is very messed up,” Karlie said.

The family made it very clear they want justice for Jeremy. In the meantime, there is a GoFundMe for Jeremy’s family to help cover funeral expenses.

Police know who the driver is. As of now, they haven’t revealed who may have hit him because this is an active investigation. Eyewitness News will continue to follow this story and inform viewers if any charges are filed.