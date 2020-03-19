Susquehanna County declares Declaration of Disaster Emergency

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Susquehanna County Commissioners have signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration directs the Susquehanna County Emergency Management Agency to coordinate the activities of the emergency response, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response actions deemed necessary.

As of Monday, March 23, all county buildings are open for emergency and essential functions by appointment only. Appointments can be requested by calling the department directly.