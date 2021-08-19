Susquehanna County brain tumor survivor’s wishes granted

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young brain tumor survivor from Susquehanna County had his welding wishes granted Thursday.

“You’d never know a year, a little over a year ago that kid had a brain tumor and went through massive surgery,” Noah Smith’s mother, Daniell Burts said.

16-year-old Noah Amith’s wish came true Thursday afternoon. The Montrose native and brain tumor survivor was surprised with $10,000 worth of tools and supplies for his very own welding workshop.

“Really excited. I don’t know how to thank you guys, I went through all this, and this is a lot,” Smith said.

It was all made possible by community donors like Christiano Welding Supply Company and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The non-profit helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses, but Noah’s request was unique.

“We were delighted to be challenged to find the right items and the right materials and gifts to really set Noah up for success and make his dream come true,” Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia’s Maggie O’Brien said.

Doctors unexpectedly discovered the brain tumor last June after Noah was injured while riding his bike.

“He’s gone through 33 rounds of radiation, as well as four extremely rough rounds of chemo,” Burts said.

But it didn’t hinder his passion for welding and aspirations to work in the industry someday. He’s currently enrolled in Susquehanna CTC’s welding program. Now, he’s been given even more educational opportunities to perfect his craft.

“Along with all of the things that we’re giving him here, our partners at Johnson College agreed that we’re going to offer him a couple classes to expand on what he’s learned at Susquehanna,” Andrew Hess of Christiano Welding Supply said.

Reflecting on his journey, Noah offers this advice: “Whoever is going through chemo, everything. Keep fighting, it will soon get better.”

Noah’s wish is one of about 300 wishes the Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter of Make-A-Wish has granted so far this year.

To refer a child, or find out more information on the organization, visit wish.org or the Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter website.