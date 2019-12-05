Police searching for BMW, home invasion suspects

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for two men who they say carried out a violent home invasion in West Hazleton Thursday morning.

One of the residents was badly injured and it happened near a school. Investigators tell Eyewitness News this was an especially violent home invasion. Two men, they say armed with rifles, terrorized the family.

West Hazleton Police converged on 330 North Street at around 4:30 Thursday morning. The homeowner called 9-1-1 saying that he was attacked and badly injured by two gunmen.

“We now determined two gunmen entered the house. They assaulted the homeowner. The homeowner wasn’t home at the time. He interrupted this home invasion. There were four other people in the house during the home invasion. They assaulted him in the face and he suffered a broken ankle,” West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio said.





The suspects were in the house for about a half-hour, making off with cash and other personal property. Nobody else in the house, including a six-year-old girl, was injured. Detective released a photo of the suspects’ vehicle fleeing the scene.

It is a late model, possibly 2010 or 2011 gray BMW. A security camera on a nearby home captured the image. The drama unfolded across the street from the West Hazleton Elementary-Middle School. Parents were dropping their kids off at school and saw all of the commotion.

“It happens everywhere. It’s nowadays in every state, it’s everywhere in America. This is just everyday life here,” a parent identified only as Catherine said.

“We were worried about the children. We had a strong police presence here in the morning just in case. We contacted the school district police so everyone was aware to make sure everyone was safe this morning,” Buglio said.

The homeowner returned to the scene late in the morning. He was walking on crutches but he did not want to talk with Eyewitness News about the incident.

Police are not saying what the motive was for the home invasion or if the victims knew the attackers. Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this point in time as the investigation moves forward.

