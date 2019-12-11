Suspect shot and killed in Tioga County standoff identified

NELSON TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We now know the name of the suspect who shot and injured a Pennsylvania State Trooper Tuesday during a 14-hour-long standoff.

68-year-old Delos Lowe of Eckland was shot and killed early Wednesday morning by the state police special emergency response team. The standoff took place on Barney Hill Road all day Tuesday. The road is still blocked off as the investigation is still ongoing. Police are working to determine why Delos Lowe fired shots at officers.

“That was supposed to be just a common courtesy stop-by to see how everything was and then everything went bad. It’s just hard to hear and you hate to see it, you know,” Todd Groscup of Knoxville said.

68-year-old Delos Lowe of Elkland is now dead after shooting at state troopers. It all started around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when state troopers were called for a welfare check on Lowe, who lived on Barney Hill Road.

As police went to go check on him, they announced themselves and got no response. They then entered through an unlocked door, which is when troopers say Lowe opened fire. Backup enforcement was called immediately.

“Really just in shock. Really trying to gather what was going on. I think they got every cop in the state that was coming through here. It was a big deal,” Jonathan Maynard of Canton said.

One trooper was shot and was taken by helicopter to a local hospital where he was treated for his injury. He remains in stable condition. Another trooper sustained a lower-body injury while trying to get away. Lowe then barricaded himself inside of his home, resulting in the 14-hour-long standoff.

“It’s hard to see cops get shot like that you know. They’re just out here serving, protecting the rest of us,” Groscup said.

Lowe continued to fire shots numerous times at troopers. At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, the PSP special emergency response team fired back, killing him. Eyewitness News also reached out to Congressman Fred Keller.

Keller says: “We are thankful that both troopers wounded in yesterday’s incident are on the road to recovery, for the other troopers who put their lives on the line to bring the standoff to a conclusion, and for the medical professionals who took care of our heroes.”

Again, the investigation is ongoing. We don’t know the names yet of the state troopers who were injured. We will bring you the latest updates as they become available to us.