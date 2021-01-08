Suspect in two Williamsport shootings appears in court

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The suspect in two shootings in Williamsport appeared in court Friday on numerous charges including attempted homicide.

Nigel Staten-Chambers left the Lycoming County Courthouse Friday afternoon after his arraignment on 11 charges stemming from the November 23 shooting on Penn Street in Williamsport that left a 14-year-old in the hospital.

That arraignment preceded a preliminary hearing for Staten-Chambers, in which the court heard testimony regarding a separate shooting of a pizza delivery driver just two days prior on November 21.

Justin Peterson, who works for Old School Pizza, testified he was sent to deliver an order to an address on Market Street that didn’t exist.

He testified when he attempted to deliver the pizza, a hooded figure began to back away from him, while a second individual tried to approach him from behind. Upon fleeing the scene, Peterson testified five gunshots were fired at his car.

Staten-Chambers’ charges in the November 23 shooting include criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by minor.

The 17-year-old is being tried as an adult and is being held in Lycoming County Prison without bail, after Judge Aaron Biichle called him “a danger to the community”.

These two cases might not be the end of Staten-Chambers’ troubles. Following his arrest, Lycoming County DA Ryan Gardner told Eyewitness News they are investigating a possible connection to two other violent crimes, including the armed robbery of a Boost Mobile in November.