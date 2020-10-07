Suspect in Monday’s Wilkes-Barre homicide turns himself in

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis announced Wednesday that the alleged shooter in an early Monday morning homicide on North Street in Wilkes-Barre, turned himself in.

According a release from the district attorney’s office, Dazon Turner is in custody of Wilkes-Barre City Police and is awaiting preliminary arraignment.

The district attorney’s office says because the charge is an open count of homicide, Turner is expected to be held without bail.