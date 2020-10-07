Suspect in Monday’s Wilkes-Barre homicide turns himself in

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis announced Wednesday that the alleged shooter in an early Monday morning homicide on North Street in Wilkes-Barre, turned himself in.

According a release from the district attorney’s office, Dazon Turner is in custody of Wilkes-Barre City Police and is awaiting preliminary arraignment.

The district attorney’s office says because the charge is an open count of homicide, Turner is expected to be held without bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos