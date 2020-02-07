Suspect in Hazleton deadly stabbing heading to trial

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 43-year-old Marlin Florentino Batista waived her preliminary hearing Friday morning and her case was sent to Luzerne County Court for trial on a charge of criminal homicide.

She is accused of the stabbing death of 23-year-old Jose Luis Jimenez on Dec 13th, 2019. Prosecutors say the two had a violent argument in the area of Chapel Street in Hazleton.

According to police, Batista ran into her home, came out with a knife and stabbed Jimenez. He died two days later at the hospital.

Investigators say she took Jimenez to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton claiming someone had shot him. Police say the incident was caught on a nearby security camera.