Suspect in 2011 Hazleton homicide brought back from Dominican Republic to face charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the return to the United States of Willis Gonzalez, also known as Jorge Cruz Canela, 30, formerly of Hazleton, charged with a 2011 homicide.

On January 20, 2011, the Hazleton Police Department charged Gonzalez with criminal homicide after an altercation that resulted in the shooting death of one man and serious injuries to another.

Travel records revealed that Gonzalez fled the United States to his native Dominican Republic.

The Hazleton Police Department requested U.S. Marshals Service to assist in his apprehension.

The U.S. Marshals and Hazleton detectives pursued leads for more than nine years. On March 4, Dominican Republic authorities arrested Gonzalez in the town of Bonoa and extradited him to the United States.