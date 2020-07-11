Suspect identified in Snyder County double murder

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the suspect in the double murder that happened Friday night in Snyder County.

According to police, Christopher Tauren Fernanders of Paxinos shot and killed 46-year-old Heather Campbell of Trevorton and 52-year-old Matt Bowersox in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings off Route 15 near Selinsgrove Friday night.

A customer at the business then shot Fernanders, leaving him in serious condition.

A criminal complaint was filed Saturday afternoon charging Fernanders with two counts of first degree murder, firearms violations, stalking, violation of a protection from abuse order, and related offenses.

Fernanders remains in custody at the hospital in serious condition and will be arraigned when his condition allows. Because the charges involve first degree murder, he is not entitled to any bail.

Eyewitness News will release more information as it becomes available.