Suspect arrested in Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say it was 29-year-old Daniel Crawford who shot and injured two people Sunday on Prospect Avenue. One person was shot in the leg and the other in the arm.

Officials say Crawford was not cooperative and appeared under the influence of drugs when police arrived on scene. Police say Crawford provided false information during questioning, telling police “five guys in black hoodies” shot at him.

A witness told police Crawford was partying with three others at the apartment when the shooting happened.

Crawford allegedly walked out on the porch and opened fired, striking two people who were leaving a different apartment.

Both victims were admitted to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.