Suspect arrested in Hazleton homicide

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Homicide charges were announced Tuesday for Jafet Rodriguez, 40, in relation to the death of 50-year-old Ashokkumar Patel at Craig’s Food Mart in Hazleton back in December.

Patel was shot and killed during an armed robbery that took place at Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad Street in December 2020.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis announced the charges at a press conference Tuesday at Hazleton City Hall.

Related Content Residents react to news of Hazleton convenience store death investigation

Luzerne County investigators say 50-year-old Ashokkumar Patel was working as a clerk Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad St on December 12 when a masked gunman shoved him into a closet and shot him in the head and neck.

Detectives say he called Luzerne County 911 after he was shot, but he died before he could tell them where he was. The gunman ran off with more than $14,000.

Investigators pieced together the case using video surveillance and data from Rodriguez’s cellphone. Hazleton city police and the luzerne county DAs executed a search warrant on January 8th.

They found clothes identical to what the gunman was wearing on surveillance video. Investigators say Rodriguez frequented Craig’s Food mart and played the video poker machines.

In addition to the homicide charges, Rodriguez also faces robbery, burglary, and theft charges. He was already facing felony drug charges.

Reporter Caroline Foreback will have much more on this arrest in upcoming editions of Eyewitness News.