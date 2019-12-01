Suspect Arrested After Shooting at Syracuse Mall

(WBRE/WYOU) — A suspect is now in custody for a mall shooting in New York State.

The Black Friday shooting happened Friday evening at Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse. Police say two men began arguing inside the mall and one of them shot the other in the leg near the food court.

Many stores closed or locked their doors while police searched for a suspect. On Saturday, police announced they arrested 21-year-old Kyree Truax and charged him with second-degree assault.

“Some of the initial reports that came out were that this was actually an active shooter. That was not the case. This was also not a random act of violence. These were individuals who had some dispute with each other that resulted in this assault,” Syracuse Police Department Chief Kenton Buckner said.

The 20-year-old shooting victim was shot twice in the leg. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.