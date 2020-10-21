Susan G. Komen Foundation set to close offices nationwide

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The announced pending closure of Susan G. Komen Foundation offices nationwide, including one in downtown Scranton, is having a ripple effect.

The Scranton location will close by the end of October and is sending supplies and raised funds to sites such as the cancer wellness center Candy’s Place in Forty Fort.

Candy’s Place Director Lisa Orlandini said her facility received funds and patient referrals from the Komen office in Scranton and is sorry it is going away.

Reporter Mark Hiller looks at the impact the Komen closure will have on Candy’s Place and how the Forty Fort site plans to carry on with the cause tonight on Eyewitness News at 6.

