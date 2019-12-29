(WBRE/WYOU) — 2019 is winding down. Are you leaving money on the table?

Jackson-Hewitt Tax Service is out with a new survey that found 63 percent of those surveyed do not take advantage of year-end adjustments to save on their taxes. That includes making changes to your retirement contributions, your health savings accounts, and charitable contributions.

Men are more likely than women to make year-end changes to save on their taxes. Gen-Z, the youngest tax-paying generation, is the only generation who dreads doing their taxes more than going to the dentist.