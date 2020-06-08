Survey says Americans practicing unsafe cleaning habits to prevent coronavirus

(WBRE/WYOU) — Many Americans are practicing unsafe cleaning habits as a way to prevent COVID-19.

CDC researchers surveyed 502 adults. 60 percent said they are cleaning and disinfecting their home more to prevent transmission. However, over a third reported using the products in an unsafe manner.

This includes washing food items with bleach, applying the products to bare skin, or intentionally ingesting the chemicals. A quarter reported at least one adverse health effect that they believed resulted from using the cleaners.