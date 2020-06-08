Coronavirus

Survey says Americans practicing unsafe cleaning habits to prevent coronavirus

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Many Americans are practicing unsafe cleaning habits as a way to prevent COVID-19.

CDC researchers surveyed 502 adults. 60 percent said they are cleaning and disinfecting their home more to prevent transmission. However, over a third reported using the products in an unsafe manner.

This includes washing food items with bleach, applying the products to bare skin, or intentionally ingesting the chemicals. A quarter reported at least one adverse health effect that they believed resulted from using the cleaners.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos