Survey finds millennials overspent during 2018 holiday season

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re expecting a millennial to give you something this holiday, that could be good news.

A new survey says millennials overspent during the holidays last year. The survey from American Express found that 86 percent of millennials spent more money last year than they planned to.

Of those who overspent, about one in five went over budget by about $500 or more. Electronics were the most common gift that caused millennials to overspend.

Kids’ toys, clothes, and jewelry were the next most expensive items.