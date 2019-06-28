Supreme Court rules on 2020 census

The Supreme Court term, rules the government cannot add a question to the 2020 census, asking people if they are a U.S. citizen.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration from asking people if they’re a U.S. citizen on the census at least for now. A group of states led by New York sued to stop the administration saying the addition of the question would lead to an undercount, meaning states like California and Texas could lose seats in Congress.

The census also determines which states get hundreds of billions of federal dollars for things like schools and roads.

“The Justice Department which represents the government has got to provide more evidence, more information, more data, to the lower court. But if they do that and they satisfy the court, well then they can add the citizenship question to the census,” Heritage Foundation’s Hans Von Spakovsky said.

However, it’s unlikely that would happen before the 2020 forms are finalized and printed. In a tweet, President Trump suggests delaying the census until the case is resolved.