Supporting new friends at the LLWS

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of fans from all over the world are at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

Wednesday, we found two friends from Penn State who are part of an international program at the stadium. They returned to the United States and South Williamsport to support the team from Japan.

“Through the Pacific, were living in Chofu for a while. Since a team from Japan is where we’re from, we decided to repay the favor, come back over on the boat and come watch them,” Penn State University telecommunications major Trey Erdman said.

If you’re in Lycoming County and want to see some international game play, there’s a crossover game between the Latin American team and the Europe/Africa region champs Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Montoursville Little Leauge.