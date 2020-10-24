Supporters rally for Trump and Biden in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Cars lined up before 10 a.m. waiting to enter Dallas High School. And just down the road, those who support President Trump also made their voices heard.





Eyewitness News spoke with members of both parties regarding today’s event and what they expect about the upcoming election.

People waited in long lines to see former Vice President Joe Biden at his campaign stop in Dallas. The event took place in the form of a car rally.

“I think it’s a safe way to show support, socially distancing,” said Scott Hoffman, Wilkes-Barre.

While many were excited for the event, they were also confused how to attend it due to lack of information on the campaign websire.

“My frustration is the miscommunication. We didn’t register but we wanted to support Biden,” said Diane Domzalski, Dallas.

This event comes just over a week from Election Day. Some question if the last minute campaign stops will make much of a difference.

“I think most people have already made up their minds but I think it’s great for their morale to have events like this,” said Robyn Jones, Shavertown.

Others say the campaigning so close to election day will have an impact.

“As a matter of fact we both have been volunteering at the Bureau of Elections representing the Republican Party and their candidates. I myself have come across six undecided voters and the last two weeks of this election is going to be the determining factor for them,” said Annie Howell of Swoyersville.

“Really take the time and look at the policies. You know, review the issues and vote how your heart tells you to,” said Jones.

“If you want the country to stay in prosperity as it was prior to the coronavirus, then you must vote for President Trump,” said Irene Luebbing, Scranton.

“Don’t think about if you like Joe Biden or you dislike Donald Trump. Think about that it’s going to do for you, the future, and the United States of America,” said Luebbing.

The general message of today is the importance of voting.