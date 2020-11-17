Supporters rally as Trump campaign lawsuit unfolds in federal court

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Trump supporters lined up outside of the courthouse Tuesday to show their support for the Trump campaign and Rudy Giuliani as they prepared to lay out a lawsuit in federal court.

More than 50 President Trump supporters were present outside the courthouse for more than three hours, chanting “stop the steal,” and “we love Trump.” Some came from as far as Texas.

Eyewitness News spoke with some people that say they don’t trust the results of the election. The Democratic Party on the other hand, says that President Donald Trump lost and democracy won.





“There’s many people that are concerned about this election and the way it was conducted,” businessman Frank Scavo told Eyewitness News.

There was heavy police presence outside the courthouse as former New York City mayor and personal attorney for the president, Rudy Giuliani presented claims of voter fraud inside.

“I don’t think Rudy Giuliani would be here if he didn’t have evidence,” Debra Tack, a State College resident said.

“I’ve been waiting for Rudy Giuliani to come to northeast Pennsylvania to file and make a statement because we don’t trust the the results of this election,” Scavo said.

Supporters from near and far came to show support for President Donald Trump.

“I just wanted to help support the president and what he’s doing to make sure all the legal votes get counted,” Tack said.

“We don’t want there to be a question that someone voted illegally and that the ballot was either false or the person doesn’t exist or they voted multiple times. That’s what we want to know. We just want to know it was a fair election,” Lock Haven resident Jason Smith told Eyewitness News.

Smith is among those that do not believe Trump lost to Biden by the 73,000 margin reported by the Associated Press.

“That doesn’t make sense to me. I know a few Republicans that don’t like Trump but I know a lot more Democrats that never voted Republican in their life and they voted Trump,” Smith said.

There were no Democratic protestors present Tuesday. Eyewitness News reached out to the Lycoming County Democratic Committee.

“We believe this case, like all of the other suits, has no merit and will be tossed by this court or whichever court gets it next. Trump lost. Democracy won. The patriotic thing for him to do would be to allow the normal transition process to begin,” the committee said.