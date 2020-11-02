Supporters gather for Kamala Harris in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Dozens of Joe Biden supporters were in Jenkins Township, Monday morning, to hear Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris speak directly to Pennsylvania voters ahead of Election Day.

Harris spoke mostly of former Vice President Joe Biden and why he is the best choice for president as she kicked off her Pennsylvania blitz in Luzerne County Monday.

“So there’s a lot at stake, and we want to make sure that everyone we know votes. Ok? Because you know I think you all know, and that’s why we’re all here and keep coming back because we care about Pennsylvania and because Pennsylvania is going to determine the outcome of this election,” said Sen. Kamala Harris.

Eyewitness News spoke to one of Harris’ youngest supporters, 16-year-old Alea Dorunda from Clarks Summit.

“I am very excited that she’s in Northeastern Pennsylvania because I know that our area is one of the most important parts of the election and just Pennsylvania in general,” said Dorunda.

Even though she can’t vote this election, Alea Dorunda believes it is necessary for her to be involved.

“I know that this election is our future,” Dorunda said.

Another Biden-Harris supporter also works as a volunteer locally.

“I started volunteering in July and I signed up as a phone bank trainer,” Denise Parashac, from Plains Township.

She says Harris being on the ticket is one of the reasons she got more involved.

“She is so inspirational, she’s really an incredible leader and this is really a history making moment and I’m just so glad that I’m living during this time period to see the first female vice president.”