Supporters and protesters greet President Trump upon arrival in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump was greeted by both supporters and protesters as he made his way to the Scranton Cultural Center for the Fox News town hall event Thursday night.

The Fox News town hall got underway at about 6:30 p.m. President Trump was talking about the coronavirus saying his administration is handling it well. They have plans for the long term in handling the virus, but Trump believes this won’t be long lasting.

President Trump’s visit also brought out some protesters. When President Trump made his way to Scranton he was met with protesters on Jefferson Avenue.

Hundreds lined the streets with signs, chanting and trying to get the president’s attention while he was making his way to the Scranton Cultural Center.

On the other hand others had been lining up for the town hall since early Thursday morning. They told Eyewitness News they are happy to see President Trump here to answer questions from voters or from those who are undecided.

A select few people Eyewitness News spoke with said they have a good chance of asking President Trump a question, but it was up to Fox News.

The town hall was expected to end at around 7:30 p.m.