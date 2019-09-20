Support shown for Shawn’s Law at Capitol

(WBRE/WYOU) — State lawmakers and families are pushing for a bill that would impose harsher penalties for people encouraging others to take their own lives.

The Biebers of York County were among the group that gathered at the Capitol Thursday morning. The couple spoke about their daughter. Shawn Shatto was dealing with depression and anxiety when she took her own life after receiving step-by-step instructions from an online forum on how to die by suicide. The proposed legislation is called Shawn’s Law.

“Can you imagine the horror we felt, when we came to realize that a horrific group of online predators guided her with detailed steps of how to take her life?” Shatto’s mother, Jacqueline Bieber asked.

The legislation calls for sentences to be increased for people who encourage suicide for someone under the age of 18 or who has intellectual disabilities. The bill is in the House Judiciary Committee.