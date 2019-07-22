Support for Sam!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Luzerne County truck driver has a community rallying behind him as he competes for a $500,000 grand prize.

Family, friends, and strangers gathered at Grotto Pizza in Edwardsville this evening to cheer on 31-year-old Sam Smith.

The Mountain Top native is currently competing on the 21st season of the reality game show Big Brother.

Dozens of community members chowed down on pizza as they watched tonight’s episode in support.

And if there’s one thing they believe will get him far on the show — it’s his personality.

“He is the most lovable guy, and really what you see, for the most part, that is who Sam is. He is the life of the party. My boys are just off the chain,” said Tricia Smith, Sam’s Mom.

“He’s very captivating, so like, he keeps you on the edge of your seat. His hands are all over the place. He’s loud. He just makes it happen,” noted Thomas Smith, Sam’s Brother

You can watch Sam on big brother every Wednesday and Thursday night at 9 and every Sunday night at 8 ON W-Y-O-U.