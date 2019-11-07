Support for Marsy’s Law

(WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, more than 70 percent of voters in the election Tuesday supported the Marsy’s Law ballot question.

It was a referendum on whether to give victims of violent crimes more rights, like being notified when their attacker is released from prison. The problem is the way it’s written may be unconstitutional because it would make several changes to the state constitution all at once. That’s why a lawsuit is making its way through the courts.

“The narrative that this somehow infringes on defendants’ rights is just false. The supremacy clause will always protect defendants’ rights and this just enshrines their rights under the state constitution and that’s important,” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said.

It could be some time before the case is settled.