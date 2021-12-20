Support for child tax credit, pre-K programs in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local law enforcement and community leaders discussed how funding pre-K programs could invest in public safety and crime reduction.

Congressman Matt Cartwright and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti joined law enforcement Monday to voice their support for pre-K program funding and child tax credits within the Build Back Better plan. They say investing in these programs in the commonwealth could yield a $3 billion savings in criminal justice and special education.

“By investing in pre-K, we will set our children up to succeed and be law-abiding citizens, and be productive members of society, ultimately reducing taxes,” Lackawanna County district attorney Mark Powell said.

The current child tax credit is set to expire by the year’s end.