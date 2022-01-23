Supply chain issues continue to impact NEPA stores

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Consumers around our region are still experiencing shortages due to supply chain issues.

Shoppers at Weis in Plains and Schiel’s Family Market in Wilkes-Barre say they can’t find everything they need. A manager at Weis tells Eyewitness News that it’s hard for them to stock the shelves with everything and that many stores are experiencing a supply shortage. Consumers are still paying the price.

“Just, like, I have been to a couple stores and I have noticed that things are not on the shelves and some things that I like want are not there,” Maddie Barnak said.

Higher prices are also impacting consumers, especially when it comes to beef.