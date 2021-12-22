Supermarket surprise for 20 lucky shoppers in Monroe County

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 20 lucky shoppers at the Shoprite in Mount Pocono were surprised with a $250 gift card for their grocery bill.

Officials with Mount Airy Casino donated the money and were there to give the cards to randomly selected customers.

One of the winners spoke with Eyewitness News saying how thankful she is for it during such a difficult time and she already has plans for what to spend it on.

“I was shocked. I never won anything before. My kids will be happy. My son called me to ask me to get lamb chops, so my first purchase will be the lamb chops,” Melissa Jagrop of Stroudsburg said.

Shoprite and Mount Airy say they hope the giveaway makes the season brighter and helps spread holiday cheer to customers.