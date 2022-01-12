Superload transportation to impact NEPA travel

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several counties in our coverage area will be impacted by the transportation of a superload beginning during the evening of January 12th.

According to PennDOT, the superload will start in West Milton, New York and travel more than 400 miles to Wampum, Pennsylvania. The transport is scheduled to occur during nighttime hours and will conclude on January 21st.

This transportation will feature ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles as the move uses two lanes which will result in stoppages and delays.

The counties and roads in our area that will be impacted are Interstate 81 South at the New York/Pennsylvania border in Susquehanna County through Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties until the I-81/I-80 interchange.

The transportation will then stay on I-80 through Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Union and Clinton Counties. It will briefly exit I-80 in Clinton onto Route 2002, cross over 2002 and return to I-80 through Clinton, Centre, and Clearfield Counties.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to the superload and travel at the posted speed limit or 30 MPH, whichever is lower.