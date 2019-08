SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The superintendent of the Scranton School District may be on her way out.

Alexis Kirijan reportedly has a tentative buyout proposal from the school board, asking her to step down.

Under the alleged buyout, Kirijan will receive some of the pay left on her contract which is set to expire next year. The buyout would still need to be approved by the entire school board.