Super Puppy Bowl Preview

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Blaise Alexander Super Puppy Bowl is this weekend right before the big game.

Pa Live’s Haley Bianco and Chris Bohinski visited one area shelter to find out why this year’s event is more important than ever.

“It’s always a need to clear the shelter,” Luzerne County SPCA development director Randy Lucas said.

The Luzerne County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, better known as the Luzerne County SPCA, cares for more than 6,000 animals every year.

“We need people to start thinking adoption first. This is huge. Animal overpopulation is so real,” education volunteer coordinator Chelsea Feldmann said.

Although monetary contributions, pet beds and supplies are always appreciated, Lucas says our Super Puppy Bowl is more important then ever this year.

“We don’t have the public coming into our shelter right now. So, any way that we could get them out into the public eye is amazing,” Lucas said.

Along with puppies and kittens, the Blaise Alexander Super Puppy Bowl will feature bunnies and guinea pigs.

“We need people that have never adopted before that are going to make that commitment for the next, you know, 12 to 15 to 20 plus years,” Feldmann said.

If you need company for the big game, then maybe this is your time to give an animal a “furever” home.

“The one dog likes to lay with nearly next to me and watch the game. I swear she knows what’s going on,” Lucas said.

Be sure to tune in this Sunday, February 7 on WBRE beginning at 7 a.m. for all of the Puppy Bowl coverage!