‘Super Puppy Bowl’ kicking off Friday on Eyewitness News

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the event you’ve all been waiting for. On Friday, Eyewitness News will present the Blaise Alexander Subaru of Montoursville Super Puppy Bowl live on air and online.

The day will highlight adoptable puppies and kittens from northeastern and central Pennsylvania animal shelters.

You can catch PALive! hosts Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malek starting at 11 a.m. on WBRE and on WYOU at noon.

The action then continues at 2 p.m. on PAHomepage.com where the event will be live streamed.

Below is a list of shelters participating in Friday’s event:

SPCA of Luzerne County (10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

SPCALuzerneCounty.org

570-825-4111

True Friends Animal Welfare Center (12:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.)

TrueFriendsAWC.com/index.html

570-278-1228

Bradford County Humane Society (1 p.m.-4:15 p.m.)

PA19.PetFinder.com

570-888-2114

Griffin Pond (2:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.)

GriffinPondAnimalShelter.com

570-586-3700