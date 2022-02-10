‘Super Puppy Bowl’ kicking off Friday on Eyewitness News

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the event you’ve all been waiting for. On Friday, Eyewitness News will present the Blaise Alexander Subaru of Montoursville Super Puppy Bowl live on air and online.
The day will highlight adoptable puppies and kittens from northeastern and central Pennsylvania animal shelters.
You can catch PALive! hosts Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malek starting at 11 a.m. on WBRE and on WYOU at noon.
The action then continues at 2 p.m. on PAHomepage.com where the event will be live streamed.
Below is a list of shelters participating in Friday’s event:
SPCA of Luzerne County (10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
SPCALuzerneCounty.org
570-825-4111
True Friends Animal Welfare Center (12:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.)
TrueFriendsAWC.com/index.html
570-278-1228
Bradford County Humane Society (1 p.m.-4:15 p.m.)
PA19.PetFinder.com
570-888-2114
Griffin Pond (2:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.)
GriffinPondAnimalShelter.com
570-586-3700