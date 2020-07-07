Super Bounce closing its doors due to COVID-19

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on all parts of our society, including businesses. While many have managed to stay open, others have been forced to close.







“We’re just devastated. The impact that COVID had on our business. We took pretty much our life savings and put it into the business it just cane to a screeching halt,” said Aubrey Ginocchietti, owner of Super Bounce.

Aubrey and Michael Ginocchietti say they have no choice but to permanently close the doors in their business Super Bounce. The opened the kids play zone four years ago at the Midway Shopping Center and they say it’s virtually impossible to keep it open.

“We’re in the business of a lot of kids playing together close by. There’s no possible way for us to safely have customers come back and socially distance,” said Ginocchietti.

On this day their four kids played on the inflatable bouncers. They will probably be the last children to do so.

“It’s very devastating. My wife and I put our heart and soul into the business here. We built it from the ground up. We have a strong following. It’s very heartbreaking you know,” said Michael Ginocchietti, Owner of Super Bounce.

They say they can empathize with any business owner who was forced to close up shop thanks to COVID-19.

“Basically just sadness, it’s almost just defeat. When you’re opening a new business it takes pretty much years of planning, saving, a business plan a game plan, them for something like this literally crashing overnight,” said Ginocchietti.

The exact number of businesses in our region that were forced to close their doors because of COVID-19 is not yet known. Local officials tell Eyewitness News tracking that information has been a challenge.