Sunshine and Sunflowers

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) We may have had some showers and storms on Sunday, but one part of Schuylkill County was full of sun.

People came out to Second Mountain Sunflowers in Tamaqua Sunday to bask in the beauty of a large sunflower farm.

The farm’s owner grows them as a hobby and has been inviting people on tours for the last few years.

Aside from marveling at beautiful flowers it also serves as a way for people to get out and socialize.

“I think, it’s the comradery among the people, I really do. Everybody has a good time talking to everybody,” said Ken Smith, Second Mountain Sun Flowers.

Visitors are asked to make a small donation to help pay for the seeds.

You can also buy a bag for $5 cut flowers to bring home.

The flowers are spread out so each field blooms at a different time, making the season last longer.

