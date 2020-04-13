Sunrise Easter service held outside in Peckville

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Easter traditions continued with a twist Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Peckville Assembly of God Church held its annual sunrise Easter service outside Sunday morning. But they had to make some changes in order to make sure everyone maintained their social distance to help other people stay safe.

“Right now in a crisis that we’re certainly in, the pandemic and all of that, we just change the methodology. We’ll take it outside and let people sit in the safety of their own cars,” Pastor Terry Drost said.

“Just to be able to sit in the car and partake in the worship and the word given out and to celebrate the resurrection,” Winnie Patten of Peckville said.

Church officials tell Eyewitness News while the message never changes, the methods of how it’s delivered must adapt with the changing times.