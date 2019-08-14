Sunflowers and Smiles on Saturday!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A sunflower field is like a sky filled with a thousand suns.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead takes us to Ard’s Farm in Central Pennsylvania as they get ready for their first ever Sunflower Festival!

“You can’t look at a sunflower and not have a smile on your face!” said Alan Ard, Owner of Ard’s Farm.

At Ard’s Farm off of Old Turnpike Road in Union County, the sunflowers and smiles are in full bloom as they prepare for their first Sunflower Festival.

“We’re always trying to find different ways to survive as a small farm. And you know, these are ways that we try and do those things with festivals and inviting people to our farm to do things,” said Alan Ard.

At the farm, they plant sunflowers for all the benefits they offer the environment.

“They are scavengers, they take bad things out of the soil. They obviously provide awesome areas for pollinators to attract natural pollinators to our farm. Which are important for our pumpkin crop. As well,” noted Ard.

They planted the flowers in a hidden field as many sunflower fields across the United States have been destroyed by people trying to take the perfect selfie.

“We decided to hide the field. It’s behind our market and restaurant. Not very visible from the road. We think that helped a lot (protecting it)” said Kira Hoy Public Relations & Marketing Manager Ard’s Farm

Knowing the difficulties of being a local farm, they wanted to incorporate local crafters and vendors into the festival.

“People don’t have to travel far to buy something. They don’t have to look into a computer and look online. We create stuff from the environment around us and they can come right to the local community and do all of their shopping,” added Frank Shoop, Owner, Crafter Arboreal Artistry and Gifts.

The festival is great for people to come to support local farmers and crafters, while enjoying the beauty of the fleeting moments of summer.

“We’re super excited, we’ve got the photographers here, I just think it’s going to be an awesome day” beamed Ard.

The Sunflower Festival.. Is Saturday at 1:00 at Ard’s farm,

There will be more than about 20 vendors and live music.

Learn more about Ard’s Farm LINK