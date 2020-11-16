Sunday storm leaves thousands in dark, widespread damage

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The strong, gusty winds Sunday night created dangerous situations in communities across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, taking down power lines and trees.

More than 10,000 people are in the dark Sunday night. The weather has calmed down but you can see the wind left debris in the road in a Mount Pocono neighborhood. Dispatchers at the Monroe County 911 center say they had no reports of weather-related injuries Sunday night but in Luzerne County we saw just how dangerous these winds can be.

A strong gust of wind blew a tree onto a moving car in Luzerne County. It happened around 7:30 on Route 29 near Lake Silkworth. Lehman Township Police say two people were in the car when the tree came crashing through their windshield.

The driver was able to pull off in front of a home. The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Earlier Sunday evening the weather kept power line workers busy in Schuylkill County.

Neighbors in Zion Grove tell Eyewitness News wind knocked their power out around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Workers said they had about 200 outages in the area by 5 p.m.

PPL outage map shows that for some people power may not be restored until Sunday morning.

According to PPL Electric there are more than 14,000 people without power at this hour.

UGIreports more than 300 outages.

The majority of reports are in Luzerne with over 2,200 customers. Monroe and Schuylkill Counties each have over 1,400 customers still in the dark.

The utilities companies are estimating that some customers will not have power back until sometime Monday morning.