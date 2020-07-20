Sunday morning house fire leaves two dead in Lycoming County

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — UPDATE: According to Pennsylvania State Police, Carolyn Barner, 67, and Riley Welch, 8, died after the fire.

————————————————————————————————————————————————

An early Sunday morning fire on the 200 block of Woodward St. in Lycoming County claimed the lives of two people.

Fire chief Whalen of the Woodward Township Fire Department told Eyewitness News the blaze broke out around 6:25 a.m. on Sunday. Nine other emergency departments responded to the fire.

There were three people inside of the home. A passerby rescued one, but two did not make it out. The house has been deemed a total loss.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.