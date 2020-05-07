Sunbury man threatened with email scam

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from the office of Northumberland County District Attorney Anthony Matulewicz III, a Sunbury man received several emails from two people claiming they had revealing photographs of him along with proof that he was visiting inappropriate/unlawful pornographic websites.

The two told the Sunbury man they had hacked his computer, installed malware on it, and had access to his internet searching history for the last 112 days. They demanded the man purchase $2,000 in bitcoin and send it to a specific bitcoin alphanumeric address.

If he did not do so within 24 hours, they threatened to post the personal photographs and internet search history online and forward it to his family, friends, and acquaintances.

According to the release, the names used by the two suspects are Salim Leguin and Godfry Fleming. The district attorney’s office believes the same suspect was using two separate email accounts. These accounts appear to be temporary and disposable.

The office also believes these emails were sent in high numbers across the nation in hopes someone will follow the instructions to avoid the embarrassment and humiliation.