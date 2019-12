(WBRE/WYOU) — A Sunbury man faces felony sexual assault charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl.

According to police, 21-year-old Ross Terry met the teen on social media. The victim told officers Terry forced her to perform oral sex on him. She said she didn’t want to, but he touched her anyway.

Terry is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on $100,000 bail.