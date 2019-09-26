Summer Reading Program Wraps up with Ice Cream Party

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There was a sweet treat for some students who completed a reading activity this summer. Ice Cream!

The United Way of Wyoming Valley and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District teamed up for the summer reading program. The students were tasked with keeping up with reading and activities over the summer months.

It was all in an effort to increase skills to become strong readers. For completing the program, an ice cream party was held today at Kistler Elementary School.

“United Way’s Tag In program is to help children avoid what we call the summer slide or losing things throughout the summer months. To keep them engaged, we keep them building their vocabulary skills and their reading skills,” Jennifer Deemer, vice president of Community Impact, United Way said.

More than 200 students at Kistler Elementary were treated to the ice cream party.