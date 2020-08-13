Summer lunches coming to an end in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A church in Lycoming County has just one more day left of its Kids Club.

Saint Paul Calvary United Methodist Church in Williamsport hands out breakfast and lunch for children all summer long. It started in June and ends August 14th.

Thursday, children 18 years and younger received pizza, fruit, veggies, and milk.

Church leaders do this every year for children who may not be getting the proper meals they would be getting while in school.

“They don’t have nothing. Some of these parents are struggling just as much as anyone of us out here.So it’s something for them to get because it’s extra. You know what I mean? And a lot of people need it. It’s a blessing,” Eric Hernandez of Saint Paul Calvary United Methodist Church said.

Friday is the last day the church will be handing out the meals starting at 10 a.m. On the final day, they also will be handing out school backpacks and school supplies for the children in need.