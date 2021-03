EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Some area summer camps will be returning after being cancelled last summer due to the pandemic.

Camp Lavigne will return to being an overnight and day camp. Kids will eat at campsites instead of in the dining hall and overnighters will be allowed to sleep one kid per tent.

Courtesy of the Camp Lavigne Facebook page.

Camp Louise will be a day camp and plan to keep kids safe by following CDC guidelines.

